PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

