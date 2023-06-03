PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 659,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

