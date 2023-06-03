PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,136 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

