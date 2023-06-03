CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.