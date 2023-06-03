Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $302,500.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Digimarc Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of DMRC opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.43.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
