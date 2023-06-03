Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $302,500.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Digimarc Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of DMRC opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

