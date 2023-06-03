Andrew Fay Buys 35,000 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZGet Rating) insider Andrew Fay purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.11 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of A$108,850.00 ($71,143.79).

Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

