Andrew Fay Buys 35,000 Shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Fay purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.11 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of A$108,850.00 ($71,143.79).
Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile
