Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

