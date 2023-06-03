Michael W. Koehnen Purchases 5,000 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 214.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.