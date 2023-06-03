Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.31. Wallbox shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 111,581 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

