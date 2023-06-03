ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.38. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 34,668,221 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

