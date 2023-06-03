Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Acquires $166,760.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CLDT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.78 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

