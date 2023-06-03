Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.64. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 504,701 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.