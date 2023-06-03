TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Up to $105.28

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.28, but opened at $108.05. TFI International shares last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 58,804 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

TFI International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.609 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

