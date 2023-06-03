Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $6.78. Lucid Group shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 48,563,678 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

