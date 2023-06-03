Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Acquires $109,184.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $18.35 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODG. B. Riley upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

