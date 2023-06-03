Sarah E. Nash Sells 2,050 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud Company Profile

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

