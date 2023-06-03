CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $144,580.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,265,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $154.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

