CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $144,580.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,265,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
Shares of CSWI stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $154.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
