Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.83. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 907,914 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

