National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $69.35

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.35, but opened at $66.67. National Grid shares last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 57,617 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

