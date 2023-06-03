Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $147,565.95 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

