DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.90. DHT shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 574,907 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
DHT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.
DHT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
