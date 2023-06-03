DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.90. DHT shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 574,907 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

