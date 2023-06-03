Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.50. Fisker shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 3,241,034 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fisker Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

