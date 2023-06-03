Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.70. Burford Capital shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 120,033 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 817,383 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

