Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

MVLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of MVLA opened at $2.58 on Friday. Movella has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movella will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Movella

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 17,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,247. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movella

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movella Company Profile



Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

