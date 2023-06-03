Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.92

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.80. Carvana shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 9,504,505 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $50,756,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

