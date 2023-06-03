SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.58

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 24267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$300.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$291.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0701274 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

