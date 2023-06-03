WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.68

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 8019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.29.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

