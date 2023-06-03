Wolfe Research Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

