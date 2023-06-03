Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

