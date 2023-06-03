Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.82

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 91224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after buying an additional 9,715,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Outfront Media by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,759 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

