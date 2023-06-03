Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

