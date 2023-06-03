Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

