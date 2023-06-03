SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $22.17 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SmartFinancial news, Director Keith Edward Whaley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,953.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,079 shares of company stock worth $220,214. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,986,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

