Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of SGRY opened at $39.78 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $310,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $310,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,540.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock valued at $908,964. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after acquiring an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

