Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.03

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.47, with a volume of 12714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

