AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $131.10

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.10 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 3029984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

