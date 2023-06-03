Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities lowered Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

