Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

