Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.73. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 4,202,760 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uranium Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

