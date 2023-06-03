NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,900 shares of company stock valued at $685,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,774,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 1,359,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

