Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.47

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 149599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.