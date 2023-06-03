Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.47

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 149599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
