Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Scotiabank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

