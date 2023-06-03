WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

Featured Stories

