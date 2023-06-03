WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
