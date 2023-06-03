The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

