Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

