Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
