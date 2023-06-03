Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

