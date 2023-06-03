New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

