First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $25.14 on Thursday. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

