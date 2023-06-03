Carol W. Carpenter Sells 8,810 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

About Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

