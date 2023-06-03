Carol W. Carpenter Sells 8,810 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of U stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
