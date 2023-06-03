Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $220,307.76 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.